Kevin Smith Analyzes New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Kevin Smith gave his read of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer during Fatman Beyond. On the idea of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being in the trailer, he thinks it’s a given. There’s a lot to love about that new clip and the villains are also a major part of the entire ensemble. Another topic that Smith and Marc Bernadin actually discussed was the strange new goblin character that flies in near the end of the trailer. No one knows exactly why that version of the character is present at the moment.

“That trailer is only disappointing in that they didn’t show us a Menage a trois of Spider-Men,” he began. “Which if I was a betting man, I would have bet the house on the idea that they would give it to us in the final trailer. I’m no marketing genius, so what do I know?”

Smith and Bernadin then begin to discuss the fact that Andrew Garfield is still denying any involvement with No Way Home. They don’t seem to believe the Amazing Spider-Man star at all.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield told Extra earlier this month. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character. I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

Marvel Studios dropped a description of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

