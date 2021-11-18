Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Might Have Snuck in a Different Spider-Man





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s latest trailer might have snuck in a different Spider-Man without some fans noticing. The entire Internet was ablaze when the new clip made its way onto social media. Now, there are a ton of people out there combing through this new footage for hints about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement in the film. BingeWatchThis caught that the eye shape of this particular Spider-Man in the big Statue of Liberty scene seems awfully familiar. Most of the online community has had some other excitement bubbling around some eyebrow-raising elements of the trailer in other territories too. For now, this seems like conjecture, and neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed that the Multiverse versions of Peter Parker would make an appearance in the film. But, more evidence of something fishy going on continues to mount. If you want to get in on the sleuthing check out the image for yourself down below:

Recently, in an interview with Total Film, the Spider-Man star said that one of these days the fans would have no choice but to believe him when he says that his predecessors aren’t in the film.

Are we sure this is Tom's Spidey? Look closely… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/M4nKJ0xkU4 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 17, 2021

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” he said. “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Holland added before clarifying. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Check out the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home for more clues: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

