Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Spider-Man: No Way Home Should Be Recognized at Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson thinks that Spider-Man: No Way Home should be recognized at The Oscars this year. ET caught up with the Marvel star at an AppleTV+ event. He argued, “The movie that made the most money that year should get an Oscar. That’s what the Oscars are about.” A lot of fans were very disappointed to see Spidey’s big multiverse crossover get locked out of Best Picture. It seems like a lot of the big popcorn movies end up missing out and the Pulp Fiction star has some thoughts on that. In his comments on that carpet, he points to the fact these movies are made to generate money. Despite that, a lot of cinema fans would like to see lesser known projects get their time in the sun. This year also brings a lot of baggage along with it as The Oscars retools their show around changing audience demographics and the need to compete with other entertainment sources. Check out Jackson’s comments for yourself down below.

This isn’t even the first time that the Nick Fury actor has stood up for Spider-Man. Not too long ago he told The Times that Tom Holland’s big movie deserved some recognition from The Academy. He referenced his own troubles with the award show back in the 1990s.

https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1501300221317427201?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy,’” Jackson began. “Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day.’ All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X?’ No — we’ll give it to this motherfucker. So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

He quickly pivoted to Spider-Man: No Way Home. “They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about,” Jackson explained about the box office supernova. “It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room.”

“All movies are valid,” the star continued. “Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says shit that’s on a T-shirt.”

