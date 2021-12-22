Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Address Return for Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s writers have addressed if they will return for Spider-Man: 4. The end of the movie has fans salivating for whatever’s next for Peter Parker. Both Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have done a wonderful job satisfying long-time fans with the resolution of No Way Home. But, as Marvel and Sony switch gears to another trilogy or some other arrangement for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the question of where they fit in remains. FandomWire spoke to the writers, and they say it isn’t their place to speculate on their status for Spidey’s future. (Check out more of their interview here!) Although producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have said that active development on Spider-Man 4 has begun in earnest, that doesn’t mean they’re bringing the entire band back together. A lot of the other actors like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have been vocal about their support for Holland, but no one knows if we’ve seen the last of MJ and Ned Leeds either.

“This is one where we don’t have to say that we’re not allowed to say because we truly don’t know. To my knowledge, I’m not aware of any future projects in the works,” they explained. “That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but that’s nothing that you know anyone has talked to Chris and I about. I certainly hope so. I love Tom as Spider-Man. I hope there’s more, and I would love nothing more than to be involved. But at this point, we don’t know.”

Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman wanted fans to know that this wouldn’t be the last fans saw of Peter Parker. He told Comicbook.com as much on the No Way Home red carpet.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Rothman said. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

