Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Teases Future Marvel Team-Ups With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

One of the most thrilling moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home was the one in which Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire first shared the screen all together as three different versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Not only was it an incredible moment for fans, getting to see Garfield and Maguire reprise their roles from their respective franchises, but the interaction between the three characters and actors added a depth to the story that has left fans hoping to see another Spider-Man reunion sometime in the future. While there doesn’t seem to be any concrete plans for such a reunion at the moment, Holland is certainly open to it. The actor told Variety that they’ve done it once, they can certainly do it again.

“Could it happen? Of course, it could happen,” Holland said. “We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

Holland isn’t the only one of the trio who seems to be open to seeing the Spider “brothers” come together again, either. Garfield recently told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he’d love to continue working with Holland and Maguire, though he also said he was very happy and grateful to have been part of No Way Home.

“I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom,” Garfield said. “I think that kind of three-brother dynamic is so… I don’t know, juicy. But to be honest man, I’m going to honestly say that I’m so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this [Spider-Man: No Way Home]. It’s hard to want more right now. I’m just kind of just trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and just kind of say ‘Thank you.’ Yeah, I just feel humble and grateful for the response.”

As for more Spider-Man films for Holland generally, fans have wondered what the future holds especially with the way No Way Home opened up various story possibilities and while nothing is set in stone,

Holland recently revealed that there have been “conversations”.

“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations,” Holland said. “We don’t know what the future looks like.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

