Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Dedicates Adorable Post to Tom Holland

The day is finally here! Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters tonight, and fans cannot wait to find out what’s in store for the franchise. Thanks to the movie’s press tour, we’ve gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ). The two stars were spotted kissing back in July, which means fans have been paying close attention to them as they promote the film. Folks were especially delighted when Holland put an interview on hold so he could watch Zendaya walk the red carpet. Yesterday, Zendaya continued the saga of cuteness by dedicating a very sweet post to Holland.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013,” she wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Marisa Tomei (Aunt May). “Oh my gosh the best 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 cutie,” she replied. The photos shared by Zendaya include a recent photo of Holland as well as a very adorable childhood picture. You can check them out below:

Recently, Holland and Zendaya were asked about the possibility of a Peter/MJ sex scene now that Eternals opened that particular door for the MCU.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” Holland told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

“Peter Parker is like a little brother,” Zendaya added before the Spider-Man actor chimed in with, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Zendaya expressed her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the Spidey suit.

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya explained. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.