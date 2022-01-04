Spider-Man: No Way Home Started Filming After First Morbius Teaser Was Released

It’s been so long since Morbius was originally scheduled to premiere in theaters that Spider-Man: No Way Home started filming after the release of the first Morbius teaser trailer. To the dismay of many disappointed fans, Sony Pictures again delayed the Marvel film starring Jared Leto. Morbius was all set to debut later this month on January 28th, but now it finds itself moved all the way to April Fools Day on April 1st. This comes at a time when Spider-Man: No Way Home is setting new records at the box office, setting up another ironic connection between the two films.

ComicBook.com’s own Adam Barnhardt shared a timeline on when exactly the first Morbius teaser was released and the movie’s new theatrical date, along with when No Way Home started filming and when it officially debuted. That Morbius teaser came on January 13, 2020, with the third Tom Holland-led Spidey film starting up its filming in September/October 2020. Of course, No Way Home premiered on December 17, 2021, and now Morbius takes a bite out of theaters on April 1, 2022.

It goes to show just how long it’s been since Dr. Michael Morbius’ movie was originally going to be released. The film was moved from 2021 to its prior January 28, 2022 date. This was a domino effect to avoid the also-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Some of Morbius‘ previous dates were July 10 and July 31, 2020, before moving to March 19, 2021. The move from March 2021 was because of the coronavirus pandemic, which many will speculate as to the cause for the April relocation.

The runtime and rating for Morbius also leaked in December. Cinemark listed the film coming in at just under two hours. This puts it between Venom: Let There Be Carnage (1 hour and 37 minutes) and the longer Spider-Man: No Way Home (2 hours and 28 minutes). Officially, Morbius is 1 hour and 48 minutes.

“This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto previously told IGN about his Michael Morbius character. “He’s a guy who’s born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he’s afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose.”

What do you make of this recent delay to Morbius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!