Sony Finally Releases Spider-Man No Way Home Poster We've All Been Waiting For

Ahead of the film's upcoming theatrical re-release, Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home -- and it's the one fans have been waiting for. In the new one-sheet, the emphasis on Doctor Strange is reduced somewhat, putting the focus on Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. It also features virtually every character in the movie, giving Aunt May, the multiversal Spider-man villains, Daredevil, and J. Jonah Jameson their time to shine on the poster, as well. Alfred Molina doesn't get any face time, but he's represented by a Doctor Octopus tentacle that wraps itself around the whole image.

This is a big change in the way Disney initially promoted the movie. Long after almost every big cameo had been spoiled online, they continued to play coy about whether or not Daredevil, or the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Men, would appear.

You can see it below.

Finish your summer with #SpiderManNoWayHome – back in movie theaters with more fun stuff on September 2! Tickets on sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BrvjukdOt5 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 22, 2022

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Maguire, Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, Thomas Hayden Church, and Jamie Foxx reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films.

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. "We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us." But also, "We can be beacons." Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew's Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren't just here to go, "Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys." They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn't feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service."

Will you be checking out Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will be releasing in movie theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 2nd.