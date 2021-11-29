Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Celebrates Tickets Going on Sale With New Footage

Now just weeks away from release, Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets have started to go on sale in various markets around the world. One theatrical chain in Malaysia has started to celebrate the occasion by releasing a new 15-second spot featuring a whole lot of new footage. Since it’s only 15 seconds, not much is revealed plot-wise, other than the fact Spidey himself (Tom Holland) is going to go toe-to-toe with plenty of villains throughout the duration of the flick.

In addition to Peter Parker (Holland), MJ (Zendaya), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are all featured in the spot as well. Towards the end, Parker is seen reacting to the news on his cellphone, a moment that seemingly picks up immediately following Spider-Man: Far From Home. See the new ad below.

Early Sunday, Holland and Foxx starred in a marketing promo released by Sony online helping promote the fact tickets go on sale Monday morning.

Missing from all marketing thus far, f course, is Andrew Garfield, an actor who insists he’s not in the film despite all the rumors spreading online.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield has said before. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

The synopsis for the film can be found below.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.