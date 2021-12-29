Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Changes Tobey Maguire Wanted for the Script

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest movie of the pandemic, having crossed the $1 billion benchmark just two weeks into its run in theaters. One of the largest IPs in the genre with an added sense of nostalgia combined to make the movie a massive affair. Because of that, actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield got an opportunity to help mold the script for the feature to get something they were both comfortable with.

“They had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts,” No Way Home writer Erik Sommers recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. … It definitely shaped what we did.”

According to Sommers, Maguire wanted to keep any revelations about his character after Spider-Man 3 to a minimum.

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc and we really actually started honing into the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming,” Sommers’ co-writer Chris McKenna added. “There’s a crucial, moral moment that they help him get through in the climax of the movie. So much of that was brought by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story.”

Maguire, of course, reprised his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, facing off against all three villains he had already come toe-to-toe with in previous movies: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

