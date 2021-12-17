WandaVision is Tom Holland's Favorite Marvel Thing Ever

✖

Tom Holland might be out here joking about being the super-hyped, top secret, mega cameo coming to WandaVision before the show wraps up next Friday but he probably wishes it really was him. The actor who has been portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: Civil War recently revealed WandaVision is actually his favorite Marvel movie or TV show ever. He knows a thing or two about loving Marvel Studios projects, too. Before he was cast as Spider-Man, Holland was a huge fan of The Avengers and the other movies connected to the ensemble.

"I’m obsessed with it," Holland told Playlist. "It’s my favorite Marvel thing I’ve ever seen."

Holland is currently hard at work on Marvel's Spider-Man 3, a film which is in going to ultimately be tied to WandaVision and its impending conclusion. As a result, Holland must have some sort of information about what is coming to Marvel's first Disney+ show but it's not stopping him from loving each new episode.

"I’m absolutely loving the show," the Spider-Man actor proclaims. "I love the camaraderie that we have on set every Saturday. We work through the weekends. So, every Saturday everyone’s on set, talking about it and everyone’s spitting their theories out of what’s going on. I love the apprehension of waiting for Friday. I think Elizabeth Olsen is unbelievable in it. The way she can bounce between the different styles of acting and sitcoms is amazing. And I think it’s really funny. I really think it’s really funny. And Paul, In that last episode, when he was doing the interview, I was howling. It’s so funny. I think he’s brilliant. Both of them are fantastic. I love it."

Ahead of WandaVision's debut, the show's head writer Jac Schaeffer explained what the collaborative process between the creatives on WandaVision and those working on Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been like. "There's communication and it's all overseen by Marvel, by Kevin [Feige] and the other phenomenal producers there," Schaeffer told ComicBook.com. "Yeah, I mean I can't talk about the details of it but every creative on every show knows what they need to know in order to make sure we all connect in a way that works."

How does WandaVision rank in your pantheon of Marvel movies and shows? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, subscribe to our Phase Zero podcast. New episodes every Friday, available on all major podcast platforms.