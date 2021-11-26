Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx Promote Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Going On Sale On Spider-Monday





Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx are hyping up Spider-Monday. Tickets to the movie go on sale then, and fans are chomping at the bit to get their chance at more of this story however they can. Sony and Marvel Studios have flooded social media with different versions of trailers. More clips have emerged in the last week than the previous 4 months combined. A lot of fans believed that the last trailer would be the final word until the movie is released. But, there has been no shortage of glimpses at this modified Sinister Six and new elements of Spider-Man in action. Foxx has been amped to promote this film from the moment he got cast. Holland can’t believe it’s almost here and wants to tell all the fans about the entire story. Check out the promo down below:

The fan event for the final trailer saw the MCU Spider-Man revealing how they managed to sneak the villains into filming.

“It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on. Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life,” Holland told the fans. “I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared — Oh shit, the Goblin’s here.”

No Way Home includes the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx).

Sony dropped a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Will you be pre-ordering tickets to the movie? Let us know down in the comments below!