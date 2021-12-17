Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Confirms One More Day Influence

✖

After months and months of anticipation, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived on Monday, showcasing the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. Fans have been eager to see exactly what the film's various rumors and speculation amount to, especially following the shocking ending of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. If the first trailer is any indication, we might have gotten our answer — and it draws inspiration from a controversial Marvel Comics storyline in the process.

The trailer sees Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) still reeling from the fact that his secret identity was made public by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and the effect it is having on those in his orbit. Peter decides to go to Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), asking for him to cast a spell to erase the public's memory of his secret identity, outside of a few exceptions. After some resistance, Strange eventually agrees to cast the spell, and it appears to plunge Peter into a completely different corner of the multiverse — one where his identity being secret has opened up some new threats, including Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

This is clearly the MCU's own take on "One More Day", an infamous storyline that crossed over between The Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and The Sensational Spider-Man in 2007. The four-issue storyline dealt with the fallout of an adult version of Peter revealing his identity during the events of Civil War, as well as the shock of Aunt May being shot. In order to save her, Peter struck a deal with Mephisto, who only agreed to save her life in exchange for him "taking" Peter's marriage to Mary Jane Watson. Peter and MJ both agree to Mephisto's terms, and their marriage is completely erased from history, as is the public's knowledge that Peter is Spider-Man.

The storyline reset Spider-Man's status quo in a pretty significant way — something that was met with a polarized response from fans on many levels. Not only were some fans upset that Peter literally made a deal with the devil, but those who appreciated the decades of canon that led to Peter and MJ's marriage were upset at it being "retconned" away.

While the specifics of it are different, it will be interesting to see how "One More Day" is utilized in the context of No Way Home — and what else could be in store now that Peter's universe has changed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.