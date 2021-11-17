Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer With The Theater’s Insane Reaction Audio

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted its trailer on Tuesday evening, first premiering it at a packed fan event in Los Angeles. With Spider-Man himself Tom Holland on hand to get everyone fired up before the first public screening of the new footage, the atmosphere was electric as some of thee biggest Spider-Man fans packed it out. In fact, winners of Phase Zero’s ticket giveaway who answered fast enough to claim one of the 70 tickets to the event before they were gone flew into the event from Florida! Needless to say, the energy in the room was through the roof.

After Avengers: Endgame had theater reactions go viral, what better way to recapture some of that energy than by pairing the audio from the amped up trailer premiere event with the HD version of the same trailer which was released simultaneously? It’s already rivaling the hype of when Captain America picked up Thor’s hammer. With the trailer having been released online in timing which coincided with the premiere event, it was easy to pair the theater’s audio with the trailer and have an HD-quality piece of video capturing and sharing the hype.

The tweet below, from ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero’s Twitter account, features a video pairing the theater audio with the HD trailer itself. It’s something to get fired up about!

The #SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer paired with the sound of the theater reacting at its premiere. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/Bl39fZPeXW — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 17, 2021

As noted, Tom Holland was on hand to present the trailer to the packed audience. Guided through the conversation by panel host Coy Jandreau, Holland was moved to tears after the trailer played. In several other videos shared to the Phase Zero account he describes some of his memories and stories that he wishes he could tell but it’s hard not to get emotional hearing him react to this trailer.

the tweet below has the video. Holland’s genuine emotion is coming through, moments after the trailer finished playing at the fan event. Check it out…!

Tom Holland is in tears reacting to the #SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer. pic.twitter.com/sPrBeFz3kY — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 17, 2021

Are you excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? What did you think of the trailer? Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.