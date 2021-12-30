Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease Possible Post-Credits Scenes With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

It’s customary by this point to expect teases in the form of mid-credits and post-credits scenes in every Marvel Studios movies (and sometimes the Disney+ original TV shows). Spider-Man: No Way Home had a fun tag mid-way through its own credits, connecting it back to Venom: Let There Be Carnage (and setting up the symbiote for the MCU) while its post-credit tag was actually the teaser trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel. Speaking in a new interview, Spider-Man: No Way Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna alluded to ideas for other post-credit scenes, ones that included the other Spider-Men.

When asked by Variety if they’d be interested in working further with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man characters (beyond the potential for a fourth Tom Holland movie), McKenna said: “I would hope so! I would love to see more of their journey. We even talked about, ‘Oh, we could do a [post-credits] tag with this one! We could do a tag with that one!’” Sommers added, “‘Can we do a TV show with the two of them traveling around in a van solving mysteries?’” McKenna reportedly concldued the talk by squirming, “realizing they’ve gone too far,” adding: “Like, ‘No, you weren’t supposed to say that.’ We are doing Tobey and Andrew in a van going from town to town!”

Bringing back Tobey and Andrew’s versions of Peter Parker was a crucial element for No Way Home, and arguably the thing that has helped propel it to Avengers level success at the worldwide box office. For Tobey it came after fourteen years of not playing the character and for Andrew it was seven years later. Considering the length of time they’ve had to think about their roles since then and the amount of time they spent with them actually making the movies they almost certainly had a lot of thoughts.

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc and we really actually started honing into the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming,” McKenna told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a crucial, moral moment that they help him get through in the climax of the movie. So much of that was brought by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing now in theaters worldwide.