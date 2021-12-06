Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reveals What Led to Venom Joining the MCU

With Spider-Man: No Way Home just a matter of days away, Marvel fans are very curious to see what the future holds for the web-slinger’s onscreen universe. Earlier this fall, we got a surprising indication of that in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which brought Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his titular symbiote into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teeing up that he’s now aware of Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) existence. In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the decision — which has been speculated about and occasionally debunked for several years now — and revealed that it finally came together for several reasons.

“You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it is inherent,” Feige explained. “So the minute Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, ‘How do we start to merge them?’”

Prior to the release of Let There Be Carnage, Feige had assured fans that a Venom/Spider-Man crossover wasn’t completely out of the question, as is the case with most rumors tied to the MCU.

“I don’t want to talk about rumors or speculation on what could happen or couldn’t happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn’t brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I’ve always said having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn’t dismiss anything. I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Feige told Rotten Tomatoes earlier this summer. “When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never.”

Once the sequel debuted and blew the minds of fans, Feige did speak about his involvement with it, arguing that it involved “a lot of coordination.”

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team… We worked together on it,” Feige explained.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut exclusively in theaters on December 17th.