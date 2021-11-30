Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Plays Up Her Doc Ock Red Carpet Look at Ballon d’Or

Zendaya debuted a stunning Doctor Octopus red carpet look at Ballon d’Or. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been no stranger to jaw-dropping premiere looks in the past. (Not to mention shutting down the Met Gala with a bunch of her previous costume choices.) This year, with her next appearance in the Spider-Man franchise, it only seems right to show Alfred Molina’s iconic character some love. On her Instagram stories, she reposted a picture of her dress’s metal back detailing that closely mirrors the spinal link that Doc Ock employs to control those metal arms. In that post, Zendaya says that “we love a reference,” which is undeniably true when you consider how closely she adhered to some of the Met Gala themes in the past. It’s no secret that the actress is the most fashionable of Tom Holland’s co-stars in this trilogy. The Spider-Man star himself ends up lamp-shading this whenever they take a picture together. Check out her Doc Ock look down below:

When asked by Empire about the film and the effect of these Multiversal intrusions on Peter Parker’s inner circle, Zendaya replied, “Everybody around him, who cares about him and loves him, gets put into danger… As soon as they get to be in love, everything else starts to crumble.”

"We love a reference" – Zendaya on her #BallonDor outfit being compared to Doc Ock. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ocTCPrAHap — Spider-Man: Updates (@spideyupdated) November 29, 2021

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would also chime in, “We knew we were forcing ourselves to deal with his identity being revealed… Now we see how his senior year into utter chaos.”

Alfred Molina himself actually talked about his return and all the secrecy that surrounded his casting and filming. No Way Home is a love letter to the entire Spider-Man franchise. You can’t have this massive reunion without a lot of fans’ favorite Spider-Man villain.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina said. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

