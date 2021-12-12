Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Opening Scene Features Big Marvel Continuity Error

Earlier this week came the official premiere of the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. As fans might have expected considering the explosive post-credit scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, the new movie begins immediately where the 2019 film concluded with Peter and Mary Jane caught in the middle of a crowd as his secret identity is exposed to the world. With such connectivity you’d think that Marvel Studios’ impeccable eye would be able to recreate the sequence to a T, but apparently they made a mistake and a continuity error now exists between the two movies.

As noticed by The Direct, Zendaya’s MJ is wearing the Black Dahlia necklacethat Peter gifted to her in the opening scene of No Way Home, but in the same scene during Far From Home she’s not wearing any such necklace. We’re less than a week from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so in theory it’s not too late to edit out this little detail from the movie before the prints get shipped to theaters (the magic of digital film distribution). Some film fans may recall how the catastrophic Universal movie Cats was given an update with improved visual effects after a few days in theaters, it didn’t work out in its favor though.

This opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home had another key thing noticed by Marvel Fans, as the scene’s brief moment of Peter and MJ web-swinging through the city includes a Rogers The Musical billboard as seen in the recent Hawkeye TV series on Disney+.

Speaking of costumes in the new movie, Tom Holland has already gone on record that he spent something like 80% of his time on the set of the movie wearing his Spider-Man costume. Fans might take this to mean that he’ll be doing a lot of action in the new movie, but to Zendaya it was the potential for Tom to drown in his own vomit.

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya revealed recently on on The Graham Norton Show. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17th.