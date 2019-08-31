Spider-Man Split Protester Spotted On ESPN’s College Gameday

Some Spider-Man fans are not taking the Sony and Marvel split well. An upset fan was spotted the crowd on ESPN’s College Gameday holding a protest sign that reads, “SPIDER-MAN DESERVES BETTER.” The ESPN broadcast was likely chosen because ESPN has the same corporate owner as Marvel Studios, Disney. Disney reportedly sought an increased stake in the Spider-Man film franchise, which led to the character-sharing deal that had been in place since 2016 falling through.

The most recent Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever. The protest comes on the same weekend that Sony is re-releasing the film into theaters with four minutes of additional footage.

Tom Holland spoke to fans about the Spider-Man situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia on Sunday. Holland expressed a mixture of gratitude and optimism regarding his continuing role as Spider-Man after the split between Marvel and Sony. But things will be different going forward.

Much respect to the “Spider-Man Deserves Better” sign at College Gameday this morning.

Yes. Yes he does. #Sony pic.twitter.com/zgCJoXvsXP — Rivalry Radio CFB (@RivalryRadioCFB) August 31, 2019

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at this weekend’s D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

