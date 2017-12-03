Does Spider-Man’s Secret Handshake Represent the Six Avengers?

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker and his best friend Ned Leeds have an awesome, complicated secret handshake. Now, a fan theory suggests that that secret handshake might represent the six avengers.

A post on Reddit’s Movie Details community suggested that the six parts of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Ned Leed’s (Jacob Batalon) were representative of each of the six Avengers. You can check out the post below.

Reddit user “mrtyman” breaks the handshake down simply. A grab of hands represents Thor and his hammer, a bird-like hand configuration represents Hawkeye, followed by a Hulk-like fist pound. The raised arm is said to represent Captain America’s shield, a palm strike Iron Man’s repulsors, and a gun gesture marks Black Widow’s part of the handshake. If the parts of the handshake really do represent the six Avengers, it would make for a clever and detailed Easter egg in Spider-Man: Homecoming and wouldn’t be completely out of place in the film. one of the deleted scenes from the film contained a Captain America: The Winter Soldier Easter egg while there were other gems, including a Shocker Easter egg, sprinkled through the film.

However, while the theory is plausible, not all Spider-Man fans are on board with it. Many of the comments on the original Reddit post seemed to think that “mrtyman” wasn’t really onto anything, with some pointing out that guns are not Black Widow’s primary form of attack and others point out that the handshake in the film has more moving parts than six Avengers…and that there are more than six Avengers if you count the additions to the team post-Age of Ultron.

And even if the handshake does represent the Avengers, Peter might find himself needing to rethink its execution sooner rather than later. The first trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War dropped last week, and it looks like all of the heroes are going to have the fight of their lives on their hands when Thanos shows up looking for Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters May 4, 2018.