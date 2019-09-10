Kevin Smith Reacts to Sony Closing Door on Spider-Man in the MCU: “I Don’t Think They Know What They Are Doing at All Over There”

News of Sony and Disney’s deal about Spider-Man‘s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing fans offering their own input on the situation, with filmmaker Kevin Smith throwing some serious shade at Sony by claiming they don’t know what to do with the character. The prevailing sentiment about the split is that, given how much fans have enjoyed seeing Spider-Man alongside the Avengers, fans are disappointed with the news, with much of the blame being placed on Sony for letting the agreement lapse. Making matters worse is that, amidst the deal coming to an end, even star Tom Holland seems unaware of what the future holds for Peter Parker on the big screen.

“I don’t know, man, I saw Amazing Spider-Man 2, I don’t think they know what they’re doing at all over there,” Smith shared on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast. “Why can’t fucking rich people just get along so I can see the movies I wanna see?”

What the deal boils down to is that, when Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man to enter the MCU with Captain America: Civil War, they offered Disney a small percentage of the profits from the solo Spider-Man films they released, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige serving as a producer on those solo films. With that deal having been fulfilled, Disney offered to co-finance future Spider-Man films for an equal share of the profits, with Sony seemingly passing on this offer.

Smith clearly sides with Disney on the matter, having previously shared that he doesn’t think their new offer was too much to ask.

“I don’t know if my disappointment is, ‘Aw man, Kevin Feige is not gonna do Spider-Man,’ although that’s a big part of it, my bigger disappointment is I liked him mixed up in the Marvel Universe, that’s what’s gonna fuckin’ go away,” Smith shared on the Fatman Beyond podcast last month. “That’s what I’ll miss. Some people are like, ‘You’re just rooting for one fuckin’ corporate Death Star to beat another corporate Death Star,’ and I’m like, look, they’re gonna play funny board room games regardless and shit, big business, I just wanna fuckin’ benefit a little bit. I got a little skin in the game. I like these fucking movies an awful lot, perhaps an unsafe amount, we’ll see one day, you know what I’m saying? I just like them too much.”

He added, “I loved what they were doing. They had a great thing fuckin’ going on, and some people are like, ‘Disney is being greedy and shit.’ I don’t see it that way. I see it as, they did all the work, they made those movies earn a fuck-ton of dough, they got 5% and the toys. They’re coming back to the table, they’re asking for something more.”

