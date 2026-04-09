10 Best Marvel Superheroes Who Defined the ’90s

The ‘90s were a complicated time for Marvel Comics, as the company went from massive successes to near-total bankruptcy due to a range of financial issues and poor business strategies. Still, Marvel slowly recovered and returned as one of the comic industry’s biggest names. Many major storylines emerged from this era, becoming staples of the superhero genre. Additionally, this decade saw the rise of the ‘90s anti-heroes, defined by their vicious personalities and a penchant for leather-and-belt costumes. Marvel Comics was a major factor in developing the popularity of this trope. While it was a highly unstable time for Marvel, the ‘90s still saw some of their best superheroes emerge.

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From anti-heroes to legacy characters, the ‘90s marked a significant tonal shift in Marvel that, in the long run, paid off, with many superheroes emerging as fan favorites for decades to come.

10) Ghost Rider (Danny Fetch)

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The long-lost brother of Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider, Danny Fetch quickly proved himself to be just as good a Spirit of Vengeance as his sibling. First appearing in 1990, Danny and his sister Barbara accidentally stumbled into a battle in which she was severely wounded. While getting her to safety, Danny touched a mystical motorcycle that bonded him with a Ghost Rider spirit. When Barbara was eventually murdered, Danny dedicated his life to avenging her death. Danny and the Ghost Rider constantly wrestle for control, leading to many interesting storylines. Whether he’s working with or against Johnny, Danny is one of the most crucial heroes in Ghost Rider lore.

9) Squirrel Girl

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Not all superheroes who debuted during the ‘90s were dark and violent. Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, made her first appearance in 1991 and immediately stood out thanks to her unorthodox appearance and abilities. Born with squirrel-like powers, Squirrel Girl possesses a large bushy tail and the ability to talk to and command legions of the tree-dwelling rodents. She’s also aided by her squirrel sidekick Monkey Joe, and later Tippey Toe. Although her powers don’t sound impressive, a running gag with Squirrel Girl is that she still constantly manages to defeat big bads like Doctor Doom and Thanos. With her bubbly and zany personality that lends itself to hilarious adventures, Squirrel Girl has become a fan favorite.

8) Echo

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In 1999, Marvel debuted one of the first fully deaf superheroes: Maya Lopez, aka Echo. When her criminal father was killed, she dedicated her life to hunting down the people responsible. Possessing photographic reflex powers, Echo can instantly mimic any fighting moves she’s seen. With these skills, she became a deadly assassin. Tricked by Kingpin into thinking that Daredevil murdered her father, Echo tried to kill the hero. However, she ended up falling in love with Daredevil and reformed. Echo has had a long and interesting history in Marvel Comics, having been the first Ronin, joining the Avengers, and even temporarily becoming the host of the Phoenix Force. Echo will always be a highlight of Marvel’s street-level superhero community.

7) Domino

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Among the black-ops mutant group X-Force, few are as deadly as Neena Thurman, aka Domino. First appearing in 1992, Domino was created as part of a super soldier program before escaping and becoming a mercenary. She would eventually join the X-Force and become one of the team’s most consistent members. Domino has the mutant ability to manipulate probability, granting her immense luck. She uses this power to boost her fighting prowess and marksmanship skills, making her a fearsome mercenary-turned-hero. With her skills and willingness to cross moral boundaries to do the right thing, Domino is the X-Men’s resident black-ops specialist who is always ready to jump headfirst into danger with the knowledge that luck is always on her side.

6) Scarlet Spider

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Spider-Man’s “Clone Saga” may be highly controversial, but one of the best parts about it was the official debut of Ben Reilly, aka Scarlet Spider. Created by the villain Jackal to destroy Spider-Man, Ben initially believed himself to be the original Peter Parker. Once he realized he was a clone, he adopted in 1994 the superhero identity of Scarlet Spider. Scarlet Spider proved to be such a heroic figure that he would take up the Spider-Man mantle whenever Peter was out of commission. Although in more recent years Marvel has made Scarlet Spider the victim of character assassination by making him a crazed villain, many fans still look fondly back on when he was just as much a hero as Peter Parker.

5) Bishop

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Born in a grim, dystopian future where the X-Men were killed, Lucas Bishop was a police officer who traveled back in time to capture the criminal Trevor Fitzroy. Once in the present, Bishop joined the X-Men as their first black male member. First appearing in 1991, Bishop immediately became a standout member of the X-Men thanks to his cool design, gruff personality, futuristic weaponry, and mutant ability to absorb and redirect energy. Whenever the X-Men have a crisis involving time-travel, there’s a good chance that Bishop will play a significant role. Whether playing the role of hero or villain, Bishop is a fascinating and well-rounded character who will do anything to make a better future.

4) War Machine

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Although Tony Stark’s personal pilot and close friend James Rhodes first appeared in the ‘70s and even had a brief stint as Iron Man during the ‘80s, it wouldn’t be until 1993 that he became the hero War Machine that we all know and love. Deciding to strike out on his own, James adopted Tony’s War Machine armor and quickly proved himself to be more than capable of being an independent hero. War Machine has been a member of the Avengers and Iron Man’s most iconic crime-fighting partner. He’s also a very complex and nuanced hero, as he often struggles with PTSD and questions whether he is worthy of being a superhero. Still, War Machine will always be a reliable and beloved superhero.

3) Cable

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The infant child of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, Nathan Summers, was infected with a deadly technorganic virus and sent to the far future, where there would hopefully be a cure for his condition. In 1990, he returned to the present as the gruff cyborg freedom fighter known as Cable, determined to prevent the villain Apocalypse from taking over the Earth. He would go on to found X-Force and help train the next generation to prepare for future threats. Everything about Cable, from his design, arsenal, and personality, became the blueprint of numerous ‘90s anti-heroes who were inspired by his success. Still, Cable has managed to persevere beyond the decade thanks to his engaging storylines and complex familial relationships.

2) Gambit

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In 1990, the X-Men gained one of their coolest members: Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit. Raised by the Guild of Thieves, Gambit was given a chance at redemption when he was offered a place with the X-Men. The Cajun mutant’s charming, witty, and suave personality immediately helped him stand out and become a fan favorite. His popularity is also thanks to his striking ability to make objects explode by infusing them with energy. He awesomely implements this power through his trademark playing cards and staff. Gambit’s relationship with fellow X-Man Rogue has also been a source of Marvel’s most compelling romantic drama. A hero who always has a trick up his sleeve, Gambit is one of the X-Men’s most iconic members.

1) Deadpool

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The Merc with a Mouth himself, Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, took the world by storm the moment he debuted in 1991. After being diagnosed with cancer, Wade volunteered for the Weapon X Program, where he received Wolverine’s DNA. Now sporting one of the most impressive healing factors in comics, Deadpool is a nearly unstoppable and wisecracking killing machine who’s armed to the teeth with guns and blades. Although he started as a cold-blooded mercenary villain, Deadpool eventually softened and developed a conscience. The most iconic fourth-wall breaker and anti-hero in comic book history, Deadpool’s gallows and self-referential humor, along with his love of over-the-top violence, have made him one of the biggest stars in Marvel Comics.

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