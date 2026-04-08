Switch 2 Fans Already Have Their Best Platformer Of 2026

Alongside legendary series exclusive to the platform, the Nintendo Switch 2 has plenty of great indie titles coming to its store, including one platformer that looks extremely promising. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art and animations, this one game has a classic feel that fits perfectly into Nintendo’s latest handheld console. With a playable demo available right now, players might want to try this game as it intends to fully release in 2026.

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Frame-by-frame animated indie games have been big hits in recent years, from the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong to Hades 2 and the mind-bending puzzles of Blue Prince. Those were just examples from 2025, but this year is already stacked with some incredibly beautiful small works that won’t eat up too much of your time to experience. Already, fans are praising the latest of these indie games on the Switch 2 and other platforms, praising its intricate world from even just a small preview.

The Eternal Life Of Goldman Shows Off Stunning Visuals In New Gameplay Demo

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The Eternal Life of Goldman is an indie platformer made with stunning 2D animation, hand drawn in every frame to resemble a classic Disney adventure movie like Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Described as a “breathtaking platformer adventure,” this game is a side scrolling delight, emulating the 16-bit titles of the past that jump started home console gaming in general. With challenging platforming, this game seems to demand precision from players, encouraging improvisation and creativity to travel and explore throughout a detailed world.

Unlike other popular Metroidvania titles, this game actively drives your journey forward at all times, never forcing you to backtrack to areas for new abilities or upgrades. The adventure in this game is constant, with interesting things to do around every new corner discovered. The Eternal Life of Goldman markets itself as something that “turns the genre on its head,” avoiding cliches while telling a multi-layered story. The vibrant adventure here has dark corners, building a tale tied to fairy tales, mythology, and unique legends exclusive to its setting.

The world of The Eternal Life of Goldman takes place on Archipelago, with your mission being to slay an entity known only as The Deity. Although no one has actually seen this Deity, talking to different characters will help you get a better idea of its impact within the larger world. As an older main character, your wealth of knowledge will help guide you in search of this being. Upgrading your cane will make platforming difficulties easier, while other unlocked gear and abilities will aid your efforts to defeat all manner of creatures that stand between you and your goal.

Switch 2 Fans Can See The Many Inspirations From This Promising Platform In Action

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This platformer wears many of its inspirations on its sleeve, from its cartoon artstyle mimicking other indie hits like Cuphead to its gameplay being similar to Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest in execution. Yet, Switch 2 fans will obviously draw comparisons to The Eternal Life of Goldman and the Super Mario series of 2D platformers, which also have level formats close to what the indie title is creating. The Archipelago world seems to be divided into unique landscapes, emulating the level structure of Mario’s adventures in the Nintendo plumber’s classic games.

This approach adds equal parts nostalgia to a completely fresh experience, especially when you see The Eternal Life of Goldman‘s bosses and enemies. Jumping on enemy heads in this indie game grants your character a boost of upward momentum, sometimes being necessary for completing jumps to various platforms. The adaptation needed to reach new areas is straight out of Nintendo’s playbook, but with a spin that will appeal to a wide audience of players.

A 2026 Release Might Create An Incredible Title For Nintendo While Their Main IPs Take A Break

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Right now, The Eternal Life of Goldman‘s demo gives players a good idea of what game to expect in 2026. This platformer’s charm and challenge are excellent for those looking for a game that calls back to classic Nintendo titles from well-known IPs. After Donkey Kong Bananza, the Switch 2’s major IPs are on a hiatus until the end of the year, when Pokémon Winds & Waves will be the next biggest title for the platform.

If this indie title comes out prior to Winter 2026, fans of Nintendo IPs might have the best game possible to play through before the next major project from Nintendo’s library launches. That being said, The Eternal Life of Goldman is shaping up to be a solid game without any association to Nintendo, acting as a comfortable platformer that suits the handheld nature of the Switch 2 well. Exploring Archipelago on the go and beating the game step by step is likely to be a memorable experience, especially if you enjoy the inspirations behind the game already.

As of this time of writing, no official release date for this platformer has been mentioned yet, but the demo is available on all systems. For Nintendo Switch 2 players, The Eternal Life of Goldman is something they can play now, before determining if it’s a game they want to buy as it comes out sometime in 2026.

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