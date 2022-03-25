Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Launches Social Media Sites

Madame Web, the next Marvel hero from Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man Universe of characters, has joined the list of verified accounts on social media. Sony has not only found success with Spider-Man, but also with the heroes and villains that exist in his trajectory. So far we’ve had two movies featuring Venom, Morbius is set to premiere next week, and Kraven the Hunter also in the works. The Spider-Man Universe will continue to expand with Dakota Johnson portraying Madame Web in her own solo film. If you were hesitant that a Madame Web project actually exists, then perhaps the presence of social media accounts can persuade you.

Official Twitter and Instagram accounts for Madame Web have been spotted across the interwebs. Neither account has shared anything on their timeline, but they each display a blue checkmark by their names to confirm their validity. Their follower numbers are low, but that will likely change as more fans become aware of their existence. There’s even the possibility that the accounts share updates as more casting announcements are made for the S.J. Clarkson-directed movie.

https://www.instagram.com/madameweb/

So far, the only additions to the Madame Web cast fans are aware of are Dakota Johnson and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Johnson is playing the titular hero, and Sweeney’s role is currently a mystery. However, there is already speculation that Sydney Sweeney could be Black Cat, Silver Sable, or even Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider.

The report of Sweeney’s casting also compared Madame Web to Doctor Strange, who is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reports insiders referred to Madame Web’s “psychic sensory powers” when comparing her to the Sorcerer Supreme. Coincidentally, Doctor Strange has opened the MCU up to the multiverse following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of its post-credits scenes featured Tom Hardy’s Venom being teleported from the MCU back to his own world, after Venom: Let There Be Carnage transported him to the MCU to witness Tom Holland’s unmasking in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens up the multiverse even more, leading to the possibility that Sony and Marvel’s universes cross over either permanently or at least more often. There could come a day where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter, and Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web exist alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

