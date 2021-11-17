Spider-Man Star Creeped out by Tom Holland Action Figure

One star of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home was creeped out by an action figure of Tom Holland that didn’t have anything to do with his role as the web-slinger. With about a month to go until the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production releases in theaters, the promotional train has started to speed up. While fans have finally got to enjoy the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie’s stars have participated in various interviews. The latest interview of Tom Holland features GQ giving the actor $1.2 million of fake money to spend in an online shopping spree. When Holland got to the “action figure” section of his shopping, he revealed how even he found one of his own figures creepy.

The first two action figures Holland looked at were from Marvel Legends. Though he didn’t believe the Avengers Iron Spider Tom Holland figure looked like him, it still made it onto his “Maybe” pile. Next, the Marvel Legends Avengers Gameverse Spider-Man was up. He commented how weird it was that his face was put on a figure for a video game he had no connection to. “That’s a strange little multiverse thing going on there,” he said. Finally, Holland got to the Mtoys Tom Holland Back-to-School Season action figure that cost $129.

“Now, the only thing is here, this is a bit creepy for me because this is not a Spider-Man doll,” Holland said. “This is just me. This means that someone has just got a doll of me in their house. And I don’t like it.” Something else that Holland found creepy was all of the different hands the figure comes with. However, what really gets to him is how better-looking the doll is to the human being.

“And sometimes I get jealous that the doll’s better looking than I am,” he continued. “That’s when you’re supposed to say, ‘No, Tom. You’re way better looking than the doll [laughs].”

Holland was the star of the second No Way Home trailer, along with the big cast of returning villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. A spell performed by Doctor Strange and wrecked by Peter Parker opens up the multiverse, allowing the villains to invade their world. As of now, the involvement of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield hasn’t been confirmed.

What do you think of Tom Holland’s feelings over his own action figures? While you let us know down in the comments, don’t forget that Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.