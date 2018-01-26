Fan-Made Graphic Shows Evolution of Spider-Man Symbol

A fan-made graphic showcases 30 different Spider-Man logos, from the webhead’s 1962 debut to the yet-to-be-released Spider-Man Playstation 4 video game.

The image, created by Ricky Franklin Design and shared to Reddit by user daneil-martinez, shows the classic logos repped by artists Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr., who both teamed with Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee to tell the web-slinging hero’s earliest adventures.

Included are the designs sported by Spider-Man during his time bonded with the black alien symbiote that would later become Venom, as well as the simpler design seen on Todd McFarlane’s adjectiveless Spider-Man run.

The graphic makes use of the logos worn by alternate Spider-Men — clone Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider, futuristic do-gooder Spider-Man 2099, Ultimate Spider-Man and teen hero Miles Morales — as well as an unused design by legendary comic book artist Alex Ross, whose concept art for Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man never made it to screen.

Spidey’s modern variants are represented, with the chart depicting the Iron Spider logo from Marvel’s Civil War event, his time as a member of the Fantastic Four’s Future Foundation, the “Big Time” stealth suit crafted at Peter Parker’s time with Horizon Labs, as well as the logo worn by Doctor Octopus, who operated for a time as the Superior Spider-Man, and the jagged alternate spider seen more recently on the all-new all-different Spider-Man suit.

Big screen logos — including Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and the long-legged logos from The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — are present, alongside the spiders sported in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which sees Spider-Man suiting up in an upgraded suit crafted by Peter’s Avengers benefactor, Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.

Coming in last is the logo seen in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man, the Playstation 4-exclusive video game that catches up with a slightly older and more experienced Peter Parker.

The game, which sees Spider-Man wearing a mostly classic suit except for the sprawling white spider across its chest, will allow players to control the web-slinging superhero in a variety of alternate costumes.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.