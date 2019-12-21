Spider-Man Fans Create Super Cut Of Tom Holland Rubbing His Hands Together When He Gets Excited

Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland is just as happy as the fans are about it. Some of those fans made a supercut of the actor rubbing his hans together in excitement. Funny enough, Holland really does tend to do that rubbing motion whenever he gets a bit rilled up. The Spider-Man actor is a constant source of hilarity on Marvel sets and alongside his Avengers teammates. His habit of spilling the beans about certain details has become something of a running joke among all the Avengers set. Both he and Mark Ruffalo are basically not to be trusted with any secrets for the future. But, poor Holland has castmates literally interrupting him in the middle of sentences when they think he’s about to get everybody in trouble. Luckily for the fans, it looks like Spider-Man will be around for a ton more silly moments like the ones below.

Holland also managed to play a key role in salvaging the negotiations between Disney and Sony over the Wall-Crawler. In fact, Bob Iger himself credits the Spider-Man star for making a huge difference in the discussion. Iger told US Weekly about the conversation he had with a Drunk Tom Holland.

“I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, but I called him because I knew that he was upset and he wanted to talk to me about the status of Spider-Man. And at the time that I called him, he was at a pub in, I think, London with his family, and Iger began, ‘If it’s noisy, I just stepped out of a pub,’” he explained. “He sounded a little giddy, but I didn’t really make that connection until I read recently that he said he was a little bit drunk. But he was perfectly nice on the phone. We had a good conversation.”

In Tom Holland’s recollection the conversation might have went a little bit differently.

“…my family and I went to the Pub Quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m like 3 pints in, right? I haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number, and I have a feeling like ‘this is Bob Iger, but I’m drunk,” Holland explained to Jimmy Kimmel. “…I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end… The future of Spider-Man was still very bright, but it would’ve been a shame to take him out of the MCU, you know, that’s where he belongs and we’ve built such a strong character in that world and it would’ve been a shame to lose that, but I’m just really glad that we managed to work it out.”