Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s GQ Spread Sparks Many Pop Culture Comparisons

Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker, broke the Internet yesterday when his new GQ spread was released. The actor gave a lengthy interview, sharing everything from his feelings on Robert Pattinson’s Batman to wanting to appear onscreen with Miles Morales, but it’s the photoshoot that caught the most attention. The actor was one of the top trending topics on Twitter for most of yesterday, and his stylish photoshoot prompted some hilarious pop culture comparisons. First, there was a slew of tweets from Bustle‘s Olivia Truffaut-Wong comparing Holland to the wizards of Harry Potter:

Honestly, Tom Holland’s GQ cover is like Peter Parker got expelled from Hogwarts for being too fine. pic.twitter.com/amsmSe4i4V — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

He then got infected by Venom and began dabbling in the Dark Arts. pic.twitter.com/3r0YFwbG1v — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

Here he is, plotting how to avenge Cedric’s death, and also how to seduce Cho Chang, cause he’s just that kind of guy. pic.twitter.com/Obnua0cdMp — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

Next, The Mary Sue‘s Rachel Leishman took some time to compare Holland to Hugh Grant:

Please don’t talk to me about this image of Tom Holland as the modern day Hugh Grant. I cannot handle it today. pic.twitter.com/dbm2TCfXf6 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

MUSIC AND LYRICS: Tom Holland stars as a musician who had one hit song and now is lost in his own head. He can’t write and when he falls in love with his assistant, he craves her attention and help with his music pic.twitter.com/aYVqctnNC5 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

BRIDGET JONES’S DIARY: Tom Holland is a playboy who doesn’t know how to explore his own feelings when a new employee at his office catches his eye. Will he continue to make the same mistakes or actually let himself fall in love? Anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/hw3uaLwAmn — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

You can see the full Twitter Moment of comparison tweets here.

The fun didn’t stop there! Others had even more great takes on Holland’s look:

back that diane lane / under the tuscan sun energy up on me tom holland pic.twitter.com/XhorHZZUWY — discourse wallah (@krutika) September 3, 2019

tom holland’s gq photo shoot as percy jackson quotes: a thread “look. I didn’t wanna be a half-blood.” pic.twitter.com/UQiY6wofbX — The Percy Jackson Musical is GOING TO BROADWAY!!!! (@LTMusical) September 3, 2019

