Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s GQ Spread Sparks Many Pop Culture Comparisons

Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker, broke the Internet […]

Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker, broke the Internet yesterday when his new GQ spread was released. The actor gave a lengthy interview, sharing everything from his feelings on Robert Pattinson’s Batman to wanting to appear onscreen with Miles Morales, but it’s the photoshoot that caught the most attention. The actor was one of the top trending topics on Twitter for most of yesterday, and his stylish photoshoot prompted some hilarious pop culture comparisons. First, there was a slew of tweets from Bustle‘s Olivia Truffaut-Wong comparing Holland to the wizards of Harry Potter:

Next, The Mary Sue‘s Rachel Leishman took some time to compare Holland to Hugh Grant:

You can see the full Twitter Moment of comparison tweets here.

The fun didn’t stop there! Others had even more great takes on Holland’s look:

Do Tom Holland‘s new photos make you think of another pop culture reference? Tell us in the comments!

Currently, you can catch Holland on the big screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was just released in theaters with extra footage.

