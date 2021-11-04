Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Voices Percy Pig In New Commercial

Actor Tom Holland is a busy man these days. Along with suiting back up as the popular Marvel web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland is also portraying Nathan Drake in the live-action adaptation of Sony’s Uncharted video game franchise. The next addition to his impressive resume is providing the voice of the British character Percy Pig in a Christmas commercial for Marks & Spencer. According to Variety, joining Holland in the commercial is Dawn French as a Christmas fairy that uses its magic to bring Percy Pig to life for the very first time.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember,” Holland told Metro. “Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear,” Holland added. “I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food.”

Another statement was made by Sharry Cramond, the director of marketing for M&S Food: “The M&S Christmas Food range this year is better than ever and who better to tell customers about our delicious Christmas food range than the national treasure and much-loved M&S icon himself, Percy Pig. Of course, he couldn’t have just any voice, and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets. Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it’s the stuff of Christmas dreams.”

The 2021 Christmas advert was released November 3rd and showed up on the November 4th edition of Good Morning Britain, which is a morning breakfast show aired on the U.K. broadcaster ITV.

Holland has appeared five times as Spider-Man across Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures films: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor recently admitted he is unsure of his Marvel future once Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland told Empire (via The Direct). “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release in theaters on December 17th.