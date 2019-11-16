Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shows Off His Bartending Skills in New Photo

Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s currently in Cleveland working on a brand new project. The actor is reuniting with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo for Cherry, which is being adapted from the book of the same name that follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Holland said he was going to take a social media break during filming, but he’s still gracing Instagram with the occasional treasure. The actor’s latest post shows him serving up drinks behind a bar.

View this post on Instagram Happy Friday everyone… what’s your poison? A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:30am PST

“Happy Friday everyone… what’s your poison?,” Holland asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re my poison baby😏,” Holland’s Spider-Man co-star, Jacob Batalon, hilariously replied.

During a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con, Holland spoke more about the movie.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crowd so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Cherry is expected to be released sometime in 2020, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.