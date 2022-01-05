Spider-Man: No Way Home Artist Reveals Images of Tom Holland in the Symbiote Suit

Judging by the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s just a matter of time before Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has a run-in with the Venom symbiote. While it’s yet to be confirmed that Holland will, in fact, don Spider-Man’s iconic black alien suit in Spider-Man 4, one concept artist involved with the franchise is already imagining what such an interaction could look like. Tuesday afternoon, visual development artist Thomas du Crest shared four separate images with Holland’s likeness donning the symbiote.

“While I wait for the greenlight to show the work I did for [Spider-Man: No Way Home], here is a small take on what might come next,” the artist tweeted.

du Crest has quite the budding resume when it comes to visual development, having worked as a conceptual artist on Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While Holland has remained mum on a potential crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom, the latter is chomping at the bit for such a moment.

Of course, it’s in our minds all the time,” Hardy previously told ComicBook.com. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy does note, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of Spider-Man but not Tom Holland. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

“I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix,” he concluded. “He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’ We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

