Tom Holland Wants To Be James Bond According To Spider-Man Co-Star

Tom Holland says that he wants to be James Bond according to a recent profile. GQ spoke with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star about his career and how he’s approaching this installment of the massively popular franchise. Ned actor Jacob Batalon shared that the star, “talks about being James Bond a lot…A lot a lot.” It’s not hard to imagine a young British actor of his stature angling for a place in the 007 lore. With Daniel Craig stepping aside, there are so many places the series could go after No Time To Die. Well, Holland wouldn’t be the first person to throw his hat in the ring. Most actors would give their right arm to be James Bond at some point. The most interesting part of this admission is that Spider-Man’s future is up in the air after No Way Home. Could a tux be in Holland’s future? It’s too early to tell, but stranger things have happened.

Henry Cavill also recently spoke on the 007 opening But, he’s actually angling to play a villain in that franchise. The Superman actor told The Movie Dweeb, “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.”

The Spider-Man star told Entertainment Weekly that everything was on the table when it came to the next steps. But, one thing is for certain, this is the end of this trilogy. And if Holland returns, it would be as a vastly different Peter Parker.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

