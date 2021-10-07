Spider-Man Writer Zeb Wells Joins She-Hulk Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series wrapped production earlier this year, and fans are incredibly excited to see how it brings Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action. It’s been no secret that the series will take a comedic, wide-ranging tone to Marvel Comics canon — and apparently, that will involve a notable comic writer. Zeb Wells, whose work includes Marvel’s Hellions and Amazing Spider-Man series, is reportedly among the writing staff for She-Hulk. Wells has previously worked on television in the form of Robot Chicken and SuperMansion, the latter of which he co-created. The news was confirmed in the editorial section of The Amazing Spider-Man #75, where Marvel editor Nick Lowe revealed that Zeb and fellow writer Cody Ziglar both worked on the television series.

“Cody Ziglar’s participation here is Zeb’s fault. Cody and Zeb worked together in the writers’ room of the upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ She-Hulk show, and Zeb told me Cody was the real deal,” Lowe explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Josh Segarra and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

Are you excited for Marvel’s She-Hulk series? What do you think of Zeb Wells joining the writing staff? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.