U.S. Army Remembers Stan Lee for His Service

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee passed away today at the age of 95, and fans all over the world are celebrating the various aspects of his life.

The official Twitter account for the U.S. Army recently shared their condolences about Lee’s passing, while highlighting the time he served in the Army Signal Corps during World War II. In the tweet, which you can check out below, the Army states that they are “deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers”.

Rest in peace, Soldier. Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement earlier today. “A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2015, Lee reflected on how he could never have expected his comics would spawn a multi-billion dollar franchise.

“No, no, years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away free to people,” Lee said. “The printer would send us a lot of comics, more than we needed. A guy would come up to deliver sandwiches from the drug store. We’d say, ‘On your way out, you want to take these books with you?’ We would even give out original art work, we never though it would be worth anything! It’s changed.”

Lee’s wife of 70 years, Joan, died in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, JC.

“My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man,” JC said following Lee’s death.

Fans have been pouring out their appreciation for Stan “the Man” since the news broke. Other creators from Marvel Comics and around the comics and entertainment industries continue to voice their feelings about the seminal creator.