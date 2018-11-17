Stan Lee Laid To Rest In Small, Private Funeral

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee was laid to rest earlier today in a small, private funeral. According to a statement by Lee’s POW! Entertainment, Lee insisted he not have a large, public funeral. The company then went on to say that they’re working on more plans to memorialize the iconic comic creator.

“As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan’s honor,” POW!’s statement read. “Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them.”

Since Lee passed on Monday, tributes from all corners of the entertainment industry have surfaced. Industry giants like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige credit Lee with having the biggest impacts on their careers.

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee,” Feige wrote on Twitter. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans.”

Even those not associated with Marvel celebrated the life of the pop culture icon. Creators from across the comics industry paid their respects as did members of Hollywood’s elite.

“His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE,” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted. “I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong.”

Lee passed away Monday at the age of 95. His wife Joan passed away last summer and the two are survived by their daughter J.C.