Watch Stan Lee’s First Interview Since Being Released From Hospital

The world of comics received a massive scare on Thursday night when news broke that beloved Marvel creator Stan Lee had been rushed to the hospital for an irregular heartbeat.

Fortunately, as the night went on, updates revealed that Lee was doing much better, allowing him to get back home after just one night’s stay in the hospital. Lee, as healthy as a 95-year-old man can be, spoke with ABC in a Skype interview from the comfort of his home, revealing that all was well.

“All I really wanna do is tell ya that I’m feeling great,” Lee said in the interview. “I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. Now I’m home and looking for new trouble to get into. You know, the usual.”

Fans of Lee’s work have long-known that the man loves to crack jokes, and that’s exactly what he did throughout this interview. A little hospital stay wasn’t going to take away his sense of humor.

“I figured that a little check-up wouldn’t be bad for me and, in fact, it turned out to be pretty good ’cause it got me a lot of publicity,” the Marvel icon joked in the interview. “I didn’t realize the whole world was worried about whether I was in the hospital or not.”

The interviewer brought up Monday night’s Black Panther premiere, which Lee attended. Of course, the legendary creator had some jokes to make about that, too.

“I’m always there,” Lee said with a wink. “I’m always helping, aiding, assisting. I hope the world really realizes how much it owes to me.”

As the interview came to a close, Lee’s jokes stopped, and the man got more serious. Looking straight into the camera he said, “I just intend to keep doing this as long as I can.”

Lee, who created many of Marvel’s biggest characters, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and many others, has been featured in cameos throughout almost every Marvel film. You can expect the same when Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.