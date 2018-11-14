Stan Lee Delivers Message Against Hatred, Intolerance And Bigotry

Marvel Comics has always seen itself as a reflection of the real world where the characters, hero and otherwise, deal with real issues and problems. Today, Marvel posted a video of legendary creator Stan Lee reminding everyone that, while their stories reflects reality, there’s no room for bigotry or hatred in the Marvel Universe.

In the video posted to the Marvel YouTube channel this morning, Lee reminds fans that while the world may change, the way Marvel tells stories never will and that in the Marvel Universe, there’s room for everyone. You can check out Lee’s message in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to reaffirming that Marvel doesn’t have room for intolerance and hatred, Lee goes on to explain that we are all part of a larger human family.

“That man next to you, he’s your brother,” Lee said. “That woman over there, she’s your sister. And that kid walking by, hey, who knows — he may have the proportionate strength of a spider. We’re all part of one big family, the human family, and we all come together in the body of Marvel. And you, you’re part of that family.

The message is Lee’s latest response to issues of discrimination. Following violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia back in August, Lee re-issued a statement on racism and intolerance that he had originally put out in the “Stan’s Soapbox” section of Marvel Comics back in 1968.

And while some cynical readers may be quick to point out Marvel’s mixed record on race and ethnicity — including a 2016 suggestion that books featuring diverse superheroes were underperforming — Lee was clear that the only place for the Marvel Universe to go is up.

“You’re part of the Marvel Universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory. In other words: excelsior!”