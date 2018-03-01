Stan Lee Trolls The Rock’s Hulk Costume

The Rock debuted his Incredible Hulk costume, and Stan Lee couldn’t let it go without taking a good-natured jab.

Earlier today The Rock shared a photo of his Hulk costume from a previous Halloween. He went all out with green body paint, but Hulk was a bit disappointed by the haircut. Stan Lee called upon his vast hair salon experience and offered to help him fix it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know I played a barber in #thorragnarok, Dwayne. I could have fixed that hairdo for you! #Hulk

#Repost @therock with @get_repost.TBT to when I was ready to “smash” everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween, but then became very unhappy because I had a f***** up haircut. #JustAintRight #HulkNoLike”

If you don’t remember, Stan Lee played the barber in Thor: Ragnarok that cut off Thor’s long locks, giving him the short cut that he still has in Avengers: Infinity War.

This isn’t the first trolling job from Lee recently, as he also ribbed Marvel Studios during their 10-year anniversary celebration. Actually, that could probably be described as more of a challenge if you think about it.

“Congratulations @marvelstudios on your 10 year anniversary! I’ve been in the business for 77 years – only 67 more to go and you’ll catch up to me!”

Lee’s most recently popped up in Black Panther as one of the patrons of a secret casino. When Everett Ross leaves his table to go speak to T’Challa, his previous roll wins big, and Stan Lee moves over and puts Ross’ big stack of chips in his corner.

Lee will also likely have a cameo in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp, though no details have been revealed about those appearances quite yet.

Black Panther is in theaters now. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected sometime in 2020.