Stan Lee’s Daughter Sides with Sony Over Spider-Man Dispute

Tensions continue to boil over the fractured Spider-Man deal between Sony and Walt Disney Studios. Now, Stan Lee‘s daughter has offered a comment on the ordeal and well, it might be a bit surprising to some. In one recent chat with TMZ, not only did JC Lee seem to agree with Sony in the dispute, but she went on to rake executives from both Disney and Marvel over the coals over the treatment of her late father.

Seeming to speak about anti-trust concerns, Lee expressed a desire to see her father’s creations “checked and balanced” as they continue being developed. “Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father’s creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy.”

The late Marvel publisher was responsible for helping hundreds of characters for the House of Ideas including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the original X-Men, and plenty of others. Lee passed away last November at the age of 95. Despite Marvel owning the intellectual property of Spidey outright, JC expressed concerns over a lack of communication from Walt Disney Studios in the wake of her father’s passing.

“When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency,” Lee fumed and that’s when she dropped quite the bombshell.

“In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives.”

Most certainly a peculiar choice of words as younger generations may only know the elder Lee from his dozens of cameos within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or any Marvel live-action property, for that matter.

