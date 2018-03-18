Stan Lee’s Lost Dog Found By NFL Legend

Stan Lee owes some thanks to an NFL legend for getting his puppy home safe and sound.

Last week Lee’s mini pomeranian Charlotte went missing, and ever since Lee’s friends and family have been searching the neighborhood around Lee’s Hollywood Hills home. Business partner Keya Morgan also posted Lost Dog flyers all around the neighborhood, and it’s a good thing he did (via TMZ).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because a few days later NFL legend Jim Brown and his wife Monique, who live about a mile away from Lee’s house, ended up finding Charlotte in their backyard. She was a little scared and had no collar, so the couple started sending some emails to see if any of their neighbors had lost a pet.

That didn’t turn up anything, and unfortunately neither did a Vet visit. Charlotte does have a microchip but it isn’t registered.

After that, they started checking out other neighborhoods looking for any signs, and lo and behold they saw Morgan’s flyers, so they called the number and got the adorable pup back to her home.

Morgan would post a photo of Lee and Charlotte reunited, and it would seem all the effort on the part of Jim and Monique was more than worth it.

It’s been a rough few months for Lee, who recently had to call the police in to investigate a financial theft. $1.4 million went missing from his bank account recently, and that followed another incident where $850,000 was taken from his account to purchase a condominium. Part of that was traced to a check forged in Lee’s name in the amount of $300,000, and Lee has supplied the LAPD unit with his financial records to get to the bottom of it.

Lee’s also been accused of sexual misconduct, though he denies any wrongdoing, releasing a statement that reads “Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character.”

He also recently battled pneumonia and was rushed to the hospital in February for shortness of breath. Luckily he seems to be mostly recovered from that, and having Charlotte back will only help the process.