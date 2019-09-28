Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series to Be Written by Drive Scribe

The Star Wars galaxy is starting to take shape ob Disney+ with a lot of promising content coming to the new streaming service in the future. And while fans are excited to explore the Outer Rim in The Mandalorian or the formative days of the Rebellion in the Rogue One prequel series, the most buzz revolves around the return of Ewan McGregor as the exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. And now we know who will be helping bringing this series to life thanks to a new announcement from Lucasfilm.

Screenwriter Hossein Amini will pen the new adventures of Obi-Wan, joining director Deborah Chow and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy as executive producers on the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amini previously wrote the screenplays for the cult-favorite Ryan Gosling movie Drive, and he also created the TNT series The Alienist. He will team up with Chow to help craft the series, which will take place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

While Amini might be a newcomer to the Star Wars galaxy, this will not be Chow’s first foray with the franchise. Lucasfilm previously announced she was directing an episode of The Mandalorian, which Kennedy said factored into their decision to bring her on the Obi-Wan series.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” Kennedy said in the announcement. “Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

These Disney+ shows indicate a different approach from Lucasfilm for the future, as Disney chairman Bob Iger recently admitted that the schedule of yearly movies might have caused some fatigue on the audience.

“I just think that we might’ve put a little bit too much in the marketplace too fast,” Iger explained during an interview with the New York Times. “I think the storytelling capabilities of the company are endless because of the talent we have at the company, and the talent we have at the company is better than it’s ever been, in part because of the influx of people from Fox.”

It will be a while before we get to see the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ but it’s good to know that Chow and Amini are already hard at work on it.