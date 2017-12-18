‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, And More Make Oscars Visual Effects Shortlist

Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are among the films to make the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ shortlist to be in contention for the Outstanding Visual Effects category.

The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are joined by Blade Runner 2049, War for the Planet of the Apes, Kong: Skull Island, Alien: Covenant, Okja, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Shape of Water and Dunkirk.

The finalists were selected by the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch executive committee. Members of the Visual Effects Branch will next be able to watch 10-minute excerpts from all ten films on January 6, preceding a vote to nominate five of the ten finalists immediately after, per Deadline.

Academy Award nominations will be revealed January 23.

Most recently, Disney‘s live-action The Jungle Book took home VFX gold, preceded by Ex Machina (2015), Interstellar (2014), Gravity (2013), and Life of Pi (2012).

Disney-owned Marvel Studios‘ The Avengers earned a VFX Oscar nomination in 2012, followed by Iron Man 3 in 2013, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, and Doctor Strange in 2016.

Disney’s last two Star Wars efforts — The Force Awakens and Rogue One — both garnered nominations in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The 90th Academy Awards will air March 4 with host Jimmy Kimmel. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.