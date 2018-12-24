Thanos’ Brother Starfox Gets New Costume

When Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw‘s Guardians of the Galaxy run kicks off next month, it’s set to feature Starfox in a rather big role — and it looks as if the Titan is going to receive some new digs sooner or later.

In a new set of solicitations and pieces of cover art released earlier this week, it was revealed Thanos’ brother Eros will be getting a new uniform that’s vastly different from anything he’s worn before. While he getup has typically been red and white — his new look consists of an all-black uniform with red accents.

Though the character wasn’t announced as one of the potential candidates for the new Guardians team that reforms in the aftermath of Infinity Wars, he’s still slated to have a large role in the series. Cates previously told ComicBook.com that Eros would find himself in the most complicated of situations.

“Eros has been a wonderful character to write for that very conflicted reason,” Cates said. “He’s sad that his brother is gone, but on the same hand, his brother was Thanos, so it’s not the worst thing to happen to the universe.”

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 piggybacks off of Thanos Legacy #1, which saw Eros tracking down the body of his brother Thanos to retrieve the Mad Titan’s last will and testament.

“Still, there’s a reason Eros is the one reading his will,” continued Cates. “No one knew Thanos quite like his brother. And as much as he is in mourning (check out that new Eros costume Geoff gave him!) he knows that the real work must begin now. Before his brother’s will rips the universe in half.”

According to the official description of the new series from Marvel, the cosmos is as divided as it has ever been.

“The universe is on fire. Hundreds of worlds are at war,” the previously released description reads. “Never has there been such hatred and division across the cosmos. And in spite of all this, Thanos of Titan is still dead…or is he? Now, more than ever, the cosmos need the Guardians of the Galaxy…but in the aftermath of the Infinity Wars, who is left to answer the call?”

The full solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #3 can be found below.

• The Dark Guardians ascend!

• With a new Thanos rising, the galaxy calls for a group of heroes who will use any means necessary to end this threat.

• Unfortunately for Star-Lord, that’s NOT the Guardians of the Galaxy!

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 hits comic stores on January 23, 2019 while Guardians of the Galaxy #3 will be released in March.