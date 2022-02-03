Super Bowl 2022: Will Marvel Studios Reveal New Doctor Strange 2, Moon Knight Trailers?

Super Bowl LVI is the biggest event of the month, and all eyes are set on Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Brands have long been preparing for the moment, getting their trailers ready for the single-biggest day of television of the year. In fact, some companies have already released their “Big Game” spots, anywhere from Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos featuring Megan Thee Stallion to Busch Light hiring Kenny G to jazz his heart away.

We’ve yet to hear anything from major movie studios, but Deadline is already suggesting Marvel Studios could plan on releasing new trailers for Moon Knight or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both projects have already had their first teasers released, and both are coming out within the next three months, meaning final trailers would be due for the duo at some point soon. Moon Knight is set for release on Disney+ next month, but the show’s first teaser was just released a few weeks ago.

An outside shot at inclusion at a Super Bowl ad would be Thor: Love and Thunder, which has yet to receive even a teaser despite its release this summer. Marvel Studios and Disney typically do have a Super Bowl presence, however, so something should be expected—it’s just a matter of what. Fans will remember that two years ago, the Burbank-based outfit release an action-packed 30-second ad with teases of three different shows: Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Outside of Marvel-related projects, other films the trade said you could expect to see include Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Nope from Universal, Lightyear from Disney, and The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from Paramount.

Moon Knight is set to debut on Disney+ beginning March 30th while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4th.

