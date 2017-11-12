‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Passes ‘Logan,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ At International Box Office

This year was a crowded one when it came to superhero movies at the box office, but Thor: Ragnarok is beginning to make headway against some of its peers.

Thor: Ragnarok has now officially outgrossed 20th Century Fox’s Logan and Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman at the international box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In just three weeks, Thor: Ragnarok has earned $438 million internationally. By comparison, Logan earned $391 million and Wonder Woman earned $409 million from foreign markets during their respective theatrical runs.

However, while Thor: Ragnarok is now one the ten highest-grossing films of the year, it still trails both Logan and Wonder Woman on the domestic charts. While Thor: Ragnarok is the ninth-highest grossing movie of the year in the United States with $211.5 million, Logan remains the seventh-highest grossing film with $226.2 million and Wonder Woman remains the second highest-grossing film domestically with $412 million. It seems quite possible that Thor: Ragnarok will pass Logan, but achieving Wonder Woman’s heights may be a more significant challenge.

Worldwide, Thor: Ragnarok, with $650 million, has already passed Logan, which earned $616.8 million. Wonder Woman remains the seventh-highest grossing film of the year worldwide with $821.8 million.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.52 ComicBook.com Composite score, the sixth highest composite score of any comic book movie.

Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.08 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth highest rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include ;Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.