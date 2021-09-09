Swedish Emo Band Tribe Friday Remixes Spider-Man Theme

Everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero, Spider-Man, returned to our screens this week in the latest episode of Disney+’s What If…, which asked the question, “What If… Zombies?!” While the character wasn’t voiced by Tom Holland for the animated show, the young star will be returning to the role later this year in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems everyone has Spidey fever these days, including the Swedish emo bad, Tribe Friday. The group’s first single “Forward Is the Way Out” was just released from their debut LP, Bubblegum Emo, which is coming out this Friday. The band also made waves on TikTok this week by releasing a remix to the Spider-Man theme song.

“Love spider-man but the theme needs more ☠️emo☠️ flair. Wrote a new one,” the band wrote on the social media site. You can check out their video below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released at the end of last month. Since the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

After the trailer was released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it beat Avengers: Endgame as the most-watched trailer within 24 hours of its release.

“This is incredible. I honestly can’t believe it. This movie so crazy and I can’t wait to share it with you,” No Way Home star Tom Holland shared after the trailer was released. “The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Holland added in a video on Instagram. “You have no idea what is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…? which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ November 24th.