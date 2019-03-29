Taika Waititi Has Hilarious Response to New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

This week, the Internet was graced with a whole new set of Avengers: Endgame posters in honor of the film being one month away from its release. The set of 32 posters ranged from the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to “Avenge the Fallen.” One character who was tragically absent from either poster was Korg, the hilarious Kronan warrior who became a fan favorite after being introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi, the director of the third Thor film and voice of Korg, had a hilarious reaction to everyone in the MCU posting “1 Month” alongside their character poster on social media.

“1 Month. #AvengersEndgame,” Waititi wrote. As you can see, he used a photo of Worzel Gummidge, the talking scarecrow played by Jon Pertwee from the 1980s children’s sitcom, Worzel Gummidge. The series was originally produced in the UK and eventually New Zealand, where Waititi is from.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying the director’s joke.

“Sigh…. I’ve been waiting for this. I knew @Marvel was holding something back. Thanos vs Hulk vs Worzel Gummidge!!!! I hope Worzel doesn’t kill them,” @JimmyFatSack replied.

“You look so different in a hat,” @corybarlog joked.

However, most fans just wanted to know about Korg.

“WHERES KORG’S POSTER,” @valkyrieIoki asked.

“He didn’t print enough posters,” @coffeewing hilariously replied.

While Korg’s fate is still unknown, Waititi has plenty other projects for fans to get excited about. The week, the television reboot of his hit comedy film, What We Do in the Shadows, premiered on FX. He also recently filmed an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a new show coming to Disney+ later this year.

The creator is also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit, which he adapted from Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. In addition to writing and directing, Waititi is also portraying Hitler. The film is also set to star Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

