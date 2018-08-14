‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Thanks Marvel Fans for Teen Choice Award

Black Panther certainly has no shortage of accolades and praise, but the film’s star is still pretty thankful about the latest honor.

Chadwick Boseman, who stars in the film as T’Challa/Black Panther, recently took to Instagram to thank Marvel fans for Black Panther‘s Teen Choice Awards win. Boseman also uses the post to wish a happy birthday to “Wakanda’s favorite house guest”, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther has become a cultural icon since it made its debut this February, making its three wins – for Choice Sci-Fi Movie, Choice Movie Villain, and Choice Sci-Fi Actress – not really much of a surprise. Still, the cast and crew of the Marvel Studios blockbuster were initially shocked by how much of a flashpoint the film ended up being.

“For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social media about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world — all before even seeing the film.” director Ryan Coogler said in a social media post after the film’s release. “To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn’t seen it yet, and encouraged audiences to come out… And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends… Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

“Listen, a year ahead of time, we had no idea ‘Wakanda Forever’ was going to be amazing,” Avengers: Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely said during the film’s commentary track. “We tested this movie a few times, and when we got to this scene, most of the audiences, say in January and early February, went, ‘Oh this is an interesting place, I’ve never been here before.’ After mid-February, once Black Panther had come out, this scene gets a huge cheer. It just rewards you investing in these characters. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but boy, I was really pleased.”

“It was a big conversation early on. I said, ‘We’re going to set a lot of the third act in Wakanda because if you’re going to go anywhere in the world to protect a McGuffin from an evil alien, it’s going to be Wakanda,’” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo added.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.