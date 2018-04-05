Thanos & Loki Get Avengers Fan Posters

Avengers: Infinity War has unleashed a barrage of slick looking character posters, and now two more villains have joined the festivities.

Well, one villain and one villain who isn’t always bad but we have no clue what side of the fence he’s on in this movie. That would be of course Loki, who joins Thanos in two new posters from BossLogic. The Loki poster takes a classic version of the character holding the Tesseract and gives it an Infinity War spin, while the Thanos poster features the mad titan holding his Infinity Gauntlet with the rest of his Black Order behind him.

As you can see, both posters look quite good, but that Thanos poster is on another level, and you can check out both posters below.

For the people requesting, here are 2 quick ones (Loki classic) I got some pieces coming for this movie that I’ll drop on release 🙂 plus except another Loki soon @Avengers #infinitywar @Russo_Brothers #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/i0pZ2peDw9 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 5, 2018

As for that tease, we can’t wait to see what BossLogic has coming next.

Speaking of Loki, Tom Hiddleston will be playing him for the fifth time in the MCU, but it’s unclear whether he’s a villain this time around or more of a hero.

“Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” Hiddleston told TOI. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”

That was before he returned for Ragnarok, which will feed directly into Infinity War.

As for Thanos, fans know what side of the fence he lands on, and the Avengers will need all the help they can get to take him down and keep him from destroying the Earth. No pressure there at all right?

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.