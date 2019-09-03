Batman Star Robert Pattinson Reveals He Had a Meeting with Marvel Studios

These days, Robert Pattison is riding on a high. The star is generating serious Oscar buzz thanks to his work on The Lighthouse, and his career is look more stable than ever thanks to a very special casting. This year, it was announced Pattinsom will play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but there was a time when the actor might have gone in on a different comic book universe.

After all, Pattinson has confirmed he met with Marvel Studios years ago, but nothing ever came from the meeting.

Recently, Variety released a feature piece on Pattison after the actor sat down with the trade to chat. It was there the British actor confirmed he met with Marvel Studios around the time The Guardians of the Galaxy made its debut, but there was never a follow-up meeting.

“I don’t know what I would really be chasing,” Pattinson said. “The idea of trying that transition after ‘Twilight,’ I never saw a road in that direction.”

However, there was something different about Batman. To Pattinson, the vigilante has been one of the only heroes he’s ever gravitated towards as a fan.

“It’s actually an interesting part,” Pattinson said about the role of Batman. “I think it’s because he doesn’t have any superpowers.”

Of course, there are heroes in the Marvel Universe who live their best lives without any superpowers. In the MCU, Black Widow and Hawkeye are famous for their lack of powers. Still, Batman is arguably the most famous superhero to ever tackle the gig without any supernatural gifts, and Pattinson is eager to explore the character of both Batman and Bruce Wayne. The actor will bring the character to life in The Batman which is expected to hit theaters in June 2021. So far, Pattinson is the only major actor confirmed for the feature which Reeves has been working hard on for the last year or more.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.